Chennai Singams beat Delhi Superheros by 48 runs in ISPL

Surat, Jan 30 (PTI) Chennai Singams delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Delhi Superheros by 48 runs in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 here on Friday.

Riding on a blistering unbeaten 45 from Mohammed Nadeem and a solid 40 from Jagannath Sarkar, Chennai posted a formidable 105/3 before their bowlers dismantled the Delhi lineup for just 57 runs in 9.2 overs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

After being put into bat, Chennai Singams overcame an early setback when opener Ketan Mhatre fell for 1 in the first over.

However, Jagannath and Nadeem stabilised the innings with a match-defining partnership. Sarkar anchored the innings with a composed 40 off 32 balls, striking four boundaries and a six at a strike rate of 125.

At the other end, Nadeem provided the late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 45 off just 23 deliveries. His aggressive knock included four boundaries and three sixes. A late cameo from Sarfraz Khan (6 off 2) helped propel the total past the triple-figure mark.

Chasing a steep target, Delhi's innings never gained momentum and crumbled under relentless pressure.

They lost opener Subhajit Jana Dhoni for a duck in the second over and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Aakash Jangid (11 off 7) and Jayesh Patil (10 off 7) were the only batters to reach double figures as the Chennai bowlers tightened their grip.

Sunil Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief for Chennai, returning exceptional figures of 3 for 6 in 1.2 overs. He was ably supported by Ankur Singh, who claimed 2 for 6 in his two overs, and Jagannath Sarkar, who followed up his batting heroics with a spell of 2 for 14.

Anurag Sarshar also picked up two wickets, ensuring Delhi were bowled out for 57 with four balls to spare. PTI ATK TAP