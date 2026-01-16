Chennai Singams beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad, climb to top of ISPL points table

Surat, Jan 16 (PTI) Chennai Singams registered their second consecutive win, beating Falcon Risers Hyderabad by 38 runs to climb to the top of the points table in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 Season 3 here.

Batting first after winning the toss, skipper Ankur Singh's decision paid rich dividends as the Singams piled up a tournament-record 118/2 in 10 overs on Thursday, the highest team total in ISPL Season 3 so far.

Vice-captain Ketan Mhatre led the charge with a breathtaking assault at the top of the order. He smashed 24 runs in the very first over, immediately putting Falcon Risers Hyderabad on the back-foot.

Alongside him, Jagannath Sarkar provided the perfect balance, as the opening pair raced to 50 runs in just 3.2 overs and stitched together a formidable 86-run opening partnership.

Ketan brought up the fastest fifty of ISPL Season 3 off just 27 balls, before departing for a scintillating 54 off 30 deliveries.

Jagannath carried forward the momentum with a fluent 37 off 26 balls, continuing his strong form from the previous match.

Late contributions from Munna Shaikh and Sarfraz Khan ensured Chennai finished at 118/2, marking their second 100-plus score of the season.

Defending a challenging target, Chennai Singams were also clinical with the ball. Anurag Sarshar struck early, removing Prashant Gharat in the opening over to set the tone.

The spotlight then firmly belonged to Chennai's Jagannath Sarkar, who delivered a match-winning spell in the designated ISPL Swing Ball overs, claiming 3 wickets for just 13 runs.

Captain Ankur Singh, playing his first match of the season, made an immediate impact during the ISPL 50-50 Challenge Over, conceding only 7 runs and dismissing Shreyash Kadam.

The disciplined bowling effort restricted Falcon Risers Hyderabad to 80/7 in 10 overs.

Jagannath Sarkar was named as the Man of the Match for his all-round performance of 37 runs with the bat and 3/13 in 2 overs with the ball.

With the emphatic win, Chennai Singams occupied the top of the ISPL Season 3 table with 4 points, firmly establishing early momentum in the competition.