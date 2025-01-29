World Pickleball League: Chennai Super Champs clinch thriller against Pune United

Mumbai: Chennai Super Champs bagged their first victory of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) campaign after a 3-2 win against Pune United at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here on Wednesday.

Chennai had been making gradual improvements in their overall gameplay over the course of the last three matches, making strategic adjustments to boost their performances across different matches.

Three consecutive wins in the women's doubles, men's doubles, and women's singles clashes saw them register an emphatic victory.

The match began with Sonu Vishwakarma losing against William Sobek 16-13 in a tightly contested opening fixture. The India star, who was making his second start of the season, wore an inspired look and locked horns in an intensifying duel with his counterpart from Pune.

It boiled down to a series of brief plays that tilted the game in Pune's favour, giving them a crucial 1-0 lead.

However, Chennai then turned the tide around as the duo of Thaddea Lock and Anna Clarice Patrimonio smashed Molly O'Donoghue along with Brooke Revulta out of the court with a stunning display to claim a 17-8 win.

Lock and Patrimonio were at the top of the match, dictating the proceedings while taking the lead in critical passages of the game, and then delivering the knockout punches when required to build a robust lead and held on to it until the very end.

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where players compete in singles or doubles against each other, using a paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.