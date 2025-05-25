Chennai Super Kings elect to bat against Gujarat Titans in IPL

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

A victory is crucial in this contest for GT, who have 18 points from 13 matches so far with nine wins, as it will help them ensure a top-two finish for the IPL playoffs.

For CSK, it will be yet another opportunity to test the young talent.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.