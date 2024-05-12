Advertisment
Sports

Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 141/5 in IPL

NewsDrum Desk
Chennai Super Kings bowler Simarjeet Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League T20 cricket match

Chennai: Simarjeet Singh produced his career-best figures of 3 for 26 to help Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 141/5 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

Riyan Parag top scored for Rajasthan with 35-ball 47 not out which included three sixes and one four.

Parag was crucial in pushing RR's past 140-run mark in tough conditions as he added 42 for the third wicket with skipper Sanju Samson (15) and another 40 for the fourth with Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel played a crucial hand late in the innings with 28 off 18 balls including two sixes and a four.

At the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), Jos Buttler (21) and Samson got their starts but were not able to convert.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) vs Chennai Super Kings.

