Chennai to host first of four back-to-back Challengers in India in February 2025: AITA

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday confirmed that the country will host four ATP Challenger tournaments in February 2025, beginning with an ATP 100 event in Chennai.

"The ATP has cleared the dates and venues for the Challenger events," AITA said in a release.

After Chennai, where the competition will be held from February 3, the Challenger tournaments will be held in Bengaluru (from February 10), Pune (from February 17) and New Delhi (from February 24).

While the tournaments in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune are ATP 100 events, the fourth tournament in Delhi will be an ATP 75 event.

The ATP 100 events offer 100 ranking points to the singles title winner along with a prize purse of USD 17,500 while the champion in an ATP 75 pockets 75 ranking events with USD 11,200 as prize money.

In season 2024, India had hosted three Challenger events.

"AITA is committed to bring more Challenger events to the country during the 2025 season," the release added.