Chennai to host RWD Open tournament for clubs

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Chennai is set to host a unique tennis tournament, the RWD Open - a city-based league-cum-knockout tennis championship backed by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

Scheduled to run between August and September, each tie will consist of five double matches -- one 30 + pair, one 35+ pair, two 45 + pairs and one 55 + pair.

The winner of each meeting will be decided by the total number of games won, which is the number of games won in a set.

With 16 clubs participating, the teams will be clubbed into four groups of four sides each, with the winner of each group progressing to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

Among the renowned players to participate in the competition are Somdev Devvarman, G Rajesh, Vinod Sridhar, Vijay Kannan and Sai Jayalakshmi.

The tournament will have a total prize money of Rs 2 lakh, with the winner getting Rs 1 lakh and the runner-up receiving Rs 50,000, while the losing semi-finalists will be getting Rs 25,000 each.

Commenting on this new event, TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said, ”Considering the interest in tennis in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, I am confident the event will grow in the years to come." The participating clubs: Anna Nagar K Block - A, Anna Nagar K Block - B, Besant Nagar Club - A, Besant Nagar Club - B, Cosmopolitan Club, Gandhi Nagar Club - A, Gandhi Nagar Club - B, Indra Nagar Sports Club, Madras Cricket Club, Madras Race Club, Madras United Club, Nungambakkam Tennis Club, Presidency Club, Ransa Club, YMCA Kilpauk and YMCA Nandanam. PTI AYG SS SS