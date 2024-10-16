Chennaiyin FC aim to stretch unbeaten away run against NorthEast United

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC will look to prolong their unbeaten away run at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when they lock horns with determined hosts here on Thursday.

CFC have been on the road for two out of their first three matches this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of their third away match, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle praised NorthEast United while highlighting the need for his team to be more clinical.

"What you have is two very good teams," Coyle told the media.

"Two very attack-minded teams, going all out to win a tough game. NorthEast (United) are always a very dangerous opponent -- they were last year and they certainly are this year. I think Juan Pedro Benali has done a fantastic job." "Equally, we know we have a good team, we know we have good players and can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in this league when we are at our best. So that's our focus, being very respectful of our opponents but focusing on our qualities.

"In truth, we should probably be sitting with 7-9 points; in the last two games alone, we had just under 40 chances, so we know we have to be more clinical," he added.

Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, the Marina Machans had to travel to Guwahati prematurely and resume training away from home.

Coyle expressed gratitude to the Highlanders for their sporting integrity in opening their gates early and also wished for the safety of those back home.

"We haven't been able to train for the last three days because of the severe weather in Chennai. But, more importantly, we want to make sure everyone's safe and well, so that's the priority," Coyle said.

This was echoed by left-back Ankit Mukherjee, who joined Coyle for the presser.

During the international break, CFC's Lalrinliana Hnamte made his international debut for India, while Farukh Choudhary returned to the fold with a goal.

Coyle emphasized their achievements and confirmed that they had returned to training ahead of the NorthEast United match.

Chennaiyin's clash with NorthEast United will be the 23rd meeting between the teams in the ISL. NorthEast United have played four matches this season, one more than Chennaiyin, with one win, one loss, and two draws. PTI AH AH KHS