Chennaiyin FC announce 22-member squad for Durand Cup

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup being played from July 27 to August 31.

Chennaiyin FC are placed in Group D along with ISL side Jamshedpur FC, Indian Army and Assam Rifles with all six games of the stage to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The Marina Machans will face Indian Army in their opening game on Wednesday as the group winners and possibly the second-placed team will advance to the knockouts.

"The squad features a blend of senior team members and promising reserves, including notable players such as Vincy Barretto, Bikash Yumnam, Irfan Yadwad, Samik Mitra, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, and Sachu Siby,” the club said in a statement.

"This mix of experience and youth is reflected in the roster, which comprises three goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders, and two forwards, ensuring a well-balanced team across all positions." Chennaiyin FC, who reached the quarterfinal stage in the 2022 and 2023 iterations of the Durand Cup, will take on Jamshedpur FC on August 4 followed by their last group stage game against Assam Rifles on August 11.

"We are going there to win games. We are not going there to take part. As a team, we are going to be together, on the field, off the field. There's going to be unity. We are going to go on the field and fight and give our 100 per cent,” said CFC assistant coach Noel Wilson, who joined the club ahead of this season.

Chennaiyin FC squad: Goalkeepers: Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, Malhar Umesh Mohol Defenders: Niketh N, Bikash Yumnam, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Rojjak Ali SK, YV Praful Kumar, Aby S, Shanu Stellus, Sachu Siby Midfielders: Ngangom Raman Singh, Ganeshpandi S, Solaimalai R, Jayasurya, Vivek S, Karthik T, Vincy Barretto, Komal Thatal, Lalpekhlua Forwards: Vishal R, Irfan Yadwad.