Chennaiyin FC extend contract of goalkeeper Samik Mitra until 2027

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Indian super League side Chennaiyin FC has extended goalkeeper Samik Mitra's contract till end of 2027 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mitra joined the Marina Machans from Indian Arrows in 2020 and has played a total of 22 matches for the team in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three games.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper from Siliguri has become a force to be reckoned with between the posts and has played a crucial role in the team's success on many occasions.

With immense potential, head coach Owen Coyle expressed confidence in Mitra's abilities to continue playing for the team in the forthcoming season.

"We believe in giving chances to youngsters at the club, and Samik Mitra is someone who has great potential. He is young, and we have already seen his capabilities in the matches that he has played for the team," said Coyle.

"It's important that such talented players stay at the club, and I believe that he can continue to grow with the team," he said.

Mitra made four appearances for the club in the ISL 2023-24 season and looks to deliver quality performances for the team in the upcoming season as well.

He also spent his early days at Chennaiyin FC, joining the club's U-18 team in 2017 and playing there during his formative years, where he acquired the necessary skills before departing for the Indian Arrows in 2019.

"I am really excited for another season with Chennaiyin FC. We qualified for the playoffs this season and want to do even better in the coming year. This club is the right place for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country.

"I have grown a lot in the last few years and want to continue the upward trajectory in my career," commented Mitra after committing to the club for another year. PTI KHS APA APA