Chennaiyin FC extend Owen Coyle's contract as head coach till 2026

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC extended the contract of their head coach Owen Coyle till 2026, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday.

The 58-year-old Scot is in his second managerial stint with Chennnaiyin, having first guided the club during the 2019-20 season. On that occasion, he has helped the team finish as the runner-up.

He re-signed with the club last year and powered the team to the play-offs for the first time in four years.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. Since day one, I’ve believed in the vision and potential of this club," Coyle said in a release.

"The unwavering support from the fans, the dedication of the players, and the commitment from everyone at the club make this a truly special place to work. I sincerely thank the owners for their trust, and together, we will continue to build on this journey." Besides the Marina Machans, Coyle has also managed Jamshedpur FC in the ISL, helping it win the League Winners Shield during the 2021-22 season.

"From the very beginning, we knew Owen was the right person to lead this club. His passion, experience, and commitment have only strengthened our belief in his ability to shape Chennaiyin's future," Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani stated.

Under Coyle, the CFC is off to a strong start this season, collecting seven points from the opening four meetings. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024