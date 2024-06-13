Chennaiyin FC name Noel Wilson as assistant coach

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) Former champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday roped in former India international Noel Wilson as their assistant coach ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season.

The 44-year-old from Bengaluru has reunited with head coach Owen Coyle. The dynamic coaching duo had previously worked together at Jamshedpur FC where it guided the team to its first-ever ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022.

Wilson replaces Raman Vijayan.

"It's always an honour and privilege to be a part of Chennaiyin FC. A club which has won 2 ISL Championship and other achievements. I am looking forward to working with Chennaiyin FC to achieve the goal of the club to win games and trophies," Wilson said in a media release.

As a player, Wilson has represented the Blue Tigers on several occasions and was also part of the Indian side that won the bronze medal at the 1999 South Asian Games. He has played for renowned clubs like Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC. PTI APA BS BS