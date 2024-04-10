Chennaiyin FC partners with HCL Foundation to promote football

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC has joined hands with HCL Foundation to nurture football at the grassroots level to help empower youth and community engagement, the global IT firm said on Wednesday Besides promoting the sport, the CFC players and staff members will participate in a tree-planting activity at a Harit afforestation site. They will also be visiting the Kannagi Nagar Police Boys and Girls Club to interact with the Sports for Change students from the locality in south Chennai, encouraging them to pursue sports professionally.
"Through this partnership with Chennaiyin FC, we aim to harness the unparalleled power of sports in fostering inclusion, empowering youth, and driving positive social change," said Dr Nidhi Pundhir (Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCL Foundation) in a media release.
"Together, we aspire to create a legacy of sportsmanship and community engagement that inspires generations to come," she added.
CFC also gave 500 match tickets to students of HCL Foundation’s Sports For Change (SFC) initiative for the ISL game on April 9 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
Moreover, 20 children from HCL Foundation’s SFC program accompanied the CFC players to the venue before the match.
Select fixtures will also be live-streamed for the students of the Police Boys and Girls Clubs of Arumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar.
"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to leverage the platform of football for broader social impact," said Ekansh Gupta (General Manager, CFC).
"By empowering youth, nurturing talent, and fostering a culture of sportsmanship and inclusivity, we are committed to creating a vibrant ecosystem where dreams flourish and communities thrive." PTI SDP