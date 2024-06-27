Chennaiyin FC rope in Lalrinliana Hnamte for three years

Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Thursday drafted in talented central midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte on a three-year contract ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old has thus become the third midfielder to join the Marina Machans after Lukas Brambilla and Jitendra Singh ahead of the upcoming season.

The Mizoram-born Hnamte is one of the brightest talents of Indian football. He made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut at the age of 18 for East Bengal in 2021.

Welcoming Hnamte to the club, head coach Owen Coyle said: “With the ability he possesses we haven't seen as much of Hnamte as we should've in the league. He's a fantastic young boy who will offer something different to our midfield options.” Before joining Chennaiyin, Hnamte was part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant for three seasons. He won the Durand Cup (2023), the ISL title (2023) and the League Shield (2024) with them.

“I’m very excited and grateful to be part of this amazing club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win,” said Hnamte.

Hnamte has made 43 appearances in the ISL, spending more than 1300 minutes on the field. In the last season, he recorded an impressive passing accuracy of 83 percent in 13 matches. PTI UNG APA APA