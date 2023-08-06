Chennaiyin FC sign Ayush Adhikari ahead of 2023-24 season

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced signing central midfielder Ayush Adhikari ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Adhikari, who has played for the Kerala Blasters FC in the past, has thus become the 11th player to join Chennaiyin FC ahead of the start of this season, the club said in a statement.

The Delhi-born Adhikari had scored a goal for Kerala Blasters FC in the RF Development League and had also provided an assist for the Indian Arrows FC in the I-League.

"Adhikari’s arrival from Kerala Blasters FC is expected to bring strength to the midfield for Chennaiyin FC,” the club said.

Adhikari had made his professional debut when he was 18, for the Ozone FC in 2019-20, and joined the Indian Arrows in the same season.

He made 30 appearances for Kerala Blasters in the ISL, Super Cup and Durand Cup after joining the club in the 2020-21 season.

"I am delighted to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of coach Owen Coyle, who has helped with the development of many young players in the past," Adhikari said. PTI DDV KHS KHS