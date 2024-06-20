Chennaiyin FC sign Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Thursday signed well-travelled Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla on a one-year contract ahead of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Brambilla has joined the Marina Machans from Cyprus's top-tier club Othellos Athienou.

The midfielder's arrival marks the club's ninth signing prior to the upcoming season, and their fourth foreign acquisition after Elsinho Dias, Chima Chukwu and Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement: "Lukas Brambilla is such an exciting player. The young Indian players, in particular, will benefit from his creative skills. Again, he can take men on, he scores goals, creates goals, plays set-play delivery.

"He is just a wonderfully entertaining player, well-skilled and the Brazilian comes with a desire to do well for the club." Brambilla has excelled in various countries. He has played a total of 134 matches in his senior club career and notched up 22 goals and 24 assists.

Reflecting on his new journey with Chennaiyin FC, the 29-year-old said: "I am very happy and honoured to join this great club. The expectations are huge and I can't wait to wear this shirt and do my best on the field."