Chennaiyin FC sign experienced defender Laldinpuia

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) In their third signing ahead of the ISL's 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin FC have roped in experienced defender PC Laldinpuia on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old from Mizoram is a versatile player having made his mark in defence as well as in midfield. He has joined the Marina Machans following an impressive performance with Jamshedpur FC last season.

Laldinpuia made his Indian Super League debut with Jamshedpur under Owen Coyle in 2022 and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield in the same year.

"In Laldinpuia we have got an incredible center back on the back of a great season on our hands. I have worked with him briefly and I'm confident he will be well loved amongst the squad," Chennaiyin head coach Coyle said.

Having previously played under Coyle, the talented footballer has a great understanding of his style and is expected to play a crucial role when he reunites with the Scotsman.

"When they told me that they were interested in me, I was very excited to join the club.

"A big team and the coach is also a good coach. I know his system, so I can play under him," said Laldinpuia.

Laldinpuia played 35 matches in the last three ISL seasons.

With 37 interceptions and 15 blocks, he was one of the standout performers for Jamshedpur. He also won 106 duels and 35 tackles.

Laldinpuia began his career with Chhinga Veng FC in the I-League second division in 2019 and later played for Aizawl FC in the I-League. PTI UNG PM UNG PM PM