Chennaiyin FC stun Borussia Dortmund at Norwich City Mina Cup UK

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC’s under-12 team delivered a remarkable performance, defeating European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at the Norwich City Mina Cup UK, courtesy a sensational four-goal display by Manipur-born attacker Nepolian Laikhuram.

Chennaiyin FC's youth squad is the only Indian club competing in the prestigious tournament, held over the weekend at Norwich City FC’s state-of-the-art training facility in England.

Borussia Dortmund, recently a finalist in the UEFA Champions League, is renowned for its academy that has produced stars like Christian Pulisic and Mario Götze.

Laikhuram was the standout performer for Chennaiyin FC as he finished as their top scorer in the tournament with six goals, including a brace against Bermuda FA.

Chennaiyin advanced to the Silver Cup after closely contested matches, including narrow defeats to Inter Milan (0-1) and Liverpool (0-2). They secured a 2-0 victory against Bermuda FA in the Silver Cup group stage before their stunning win over Borussia Dortmund and another 2-0 triumph against Bermuda in the placement matches.