Chennaiyin FC suspends operations due to uncertainty surrounding ISL

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian club football appeared to be in complete crisis as Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday suspended its operations in view of the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League, days after Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC decided to stop paying salaries to their first-team players and staff.

Chennaiyin's decision came a day before a crucial meeting between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) top brass and eight ISL clubs on Thursday. Chennaiyin FC is, however, unlikely to have a representation in the meeting as the club is not among the signatories calling for such a move.

"In the light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations," the Chennai-based club said on its social media handle.

"These are never easy decisions to make, and ours has come after much thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation. The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognized.

"This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together." The two-time ISL champion side "hope that this pause will be short-lived and that we can return to doing what we love as soon as there is clarity for all clubs".

"Throughout this uncertainty, our commitment to the growth of Indian football, upon which this journey began remains as strong as ever. To our loyal supporters, your passion and belief have always inspired us. We ask for your understanding as we navigate this challenging period, and we look forward to better days ahead," it added.

"At Chennaiyin FC, we are more than just a football club. We are a family. Like any family, we support each other in difficult times. However we must remain true to the core values on which this club was built and which we have always strived to uphold." Last week, ISL side Odisha FC took the decision to suspend paying salaries to its first-team players and staff.

Late on Monday, Bengaluru FC indefinitely suspended contracts of its first-team players and staff amid the continued uncertainty over the ISL, which remains on hold.

The club, home to legendary striker and former India captain Sunil Chhetri, said the lack of clarity on the League’s future left it with no choice but to take this "difficult" decision.

"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of the players and staff belonging to the first team,” the Bengaluru club had said in statement.

"Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one we have put everything aside made, season after season.

"However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," the statement added.

Bengaluru FC also urged both the AIFF and FSDL to resolve the impasse at the earliest.

"We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football," the club said.

The ISL was put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The current 15-year MRA between FSDL and AIFF, signed in 2010, expires on December 18.

Amid the growing uncertainty, eight ISL clubs have written to the AIFF expressing concern about their future. The AIFF’s top brass is scheduled to meet the CEOs of the eight clubs on Thursday to discuss the situation.

The letter, calling for a "constructive dialogue" with the AIFF, was signed by Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and Punjab FC.

The three Kolkata-based clubs -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting -- as well as Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were missing.

Last month, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had assured that the 2025-26 ISL season would be held, but stopped short of confirming a start date.

On July 11, FSDL officially announced that the 2025-26 ISL season had been put "on hold” due to uncertainty surrounding the MRA renewal. The ISL usually runs from September to April.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case. A ruling is expected soon. PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS