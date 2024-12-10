Chennaiyin, Hyderabad desperate for a win revive campaign

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Struggling at the bottom-half of the table both Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will look to revive their campaign when they clash in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

The two teams are in an urgent need for a shift in momentum, with two-time former champions Chennaiyin FC dropping to ninth in the standings following one draw and three defeats on the trot. A win can take them to the seventh spot.

Hyderabad FC have also suffered three losses in a row to be one place ahead of the laggards Mohammedan Sporting with seven points from 10 games.

The Owen Coyle-coached Marina Machans have endured a challenging run, going three games without a goal, a streak they'll aim to break in front of their home crowd.

Despite scoring 16 goals in 11 matches this season, Chennaiyin’s attack has faltered recently, and they have failed to score in their last two meetings with Hyderabad.

Head coach Owen Coyle, on the verge of completing 50 ISL matches in charge, will be eager to mark the milestone with a victory.

Connor Shields will have to play a key role in the midfield as his delivery from the flanks will be crucial in supplying chances to forwards like Daniel Chima Chukwu, who has a strong record against Hyderabad, including five goals in previous encounters.

Hyderabad FC has also struggled for consistency, conceding 11 first-half goals this season -- more than any other team.

Their defensive frailty often force them into catch-up mode, disrupting their rhythm.

On the attacking front, Hyderabad have failed to score in four of their last six games. Their only wins in this stretch came when they found the net, underscoring the importance of converting chances.

Their English-born Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard has been the bright spot, contributing a goal and an assist this season while creating 15 goal-scoring opportunities.

Hyderabad will count on his ability to unlock Chennaiyin's defense and deliver in the final third.

"Hyderabad FC have some very good players and some talented Indian players. A lot of them have done well. We are very respectful of the game tomorrow night. We will be very positive and try to win the game from the very first minute," Coyle said.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath hoped that his team will be storming back into form, mentioning that they are working well on the areas that need improvement.

"When the results are disappointing, we are fully aware of the areas we need to improve upon. Football is a game of ups and downs. Training is going well. We are taking this challenge positively and we will be bouncing back,” Chembakath said.

Match starts 7.30pm.