Chennayin FC sign Kiyan Nassiri from Mohun Bagan

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) Former champions Chennayin FC on Friday announced the signing of rising Indian forward Kiyan Nassiri from Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan.

Son of East Bengal great Jamshid Nassiri, the 23-year-old made his senior professional debut with the Mariners in 2019.

The youngster has signed a three-year contract keeping him at the Chennai-based club until 2027, the club said.

"I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue. Bringing all my humility and respect for the management, coaches and fans.

"Looking forward to bringing with me, my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team.” CFC head coach Owen Coyle added, “When you score a hat trick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite.” Kiyan had begun his youth career with Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) and Mohammedan Sporting Club before moving to Mohun Bagan.

Since making his senior debut, Kiyan has scored nine goals in 69 appearances and had two assists.

He has won four titles to date, including the ISL Cup (2022-23) and the ISL League Shield (2023-24), besides also winning the I-League (2019-20) and the Durand Cup (2023).

Additionally, Kiyan also won the Mohun Bagan Best Forward Award in 2022.

He happens to be CFC's sixth signing of the season after Jitendra Singh (midfielder), Elsinho (defender), Laldinpuia (defender), Daniel Chima Chukwu (striker) and Wilmar Jordán (striker).