Chess is a cognitive exercise that enhances memory: Kapil Dev

Gurugram: Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev feels chess is not just a mind game but is also a cognitive exercise that enhances memory.

Dev, who is the brand ambassador of the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) Grandmasters Series Championship, said this during the conclusion of the event here on Wednesday.

"Games like chess aren't just entertainment, they're cognitive exercises that enhance memory, reduce stress, and build resilience," Dev said.

Two-time world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy expressed optimism about India's trajectory in global chess.

"We are witnessing a golden era," she said.

"With world champion D Gukesh and others in the top 10, India's future in chess is brighter than ever," added Humpy, who is also a brand ambassador of the event.

Drawing registrations from over 1,50,000 participants nationwide, the two-day event brought together elite talent in chess, blind chess, and rummy.

The tournament ended with Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya and Rakesh Kumar emerging as winners in their respective categories.