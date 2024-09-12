Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica

Budapest (Hungary) Sept 12 (PTI) Indian men started their campaign in the 45th Chess Olympiad with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Morocco here.

Later, the Indian women scored a facile 3.5-0.5 win over Jamaica.

With D Gukesh, the world championship challenger taking a break in the opening round, R Praggnanandhaa delivered the goods on the top board against Tissir Mohamed out of a Sicilian defence game.

Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaise and P Harikrishnaa then registered routine victories as India started with a clean slate.

In the women’s section, the Indian eves were served well against Jamaica by R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Tania Sachdev as all scored fine victories.

However, Vantika Agrawal’s draw cost India half a point, as she was held by Raehanna Brown on the third board.

In the men’s section, Praggnanandhaa was up against a Sicilian by the top Moroccan Mohamed who had only himself to blame after the opening got over.

The Indian had a stronghold on the king side that he utilised to the fullest to take the first point home for the team.

Not very far behind was Vidit who was clearly in his element. Vidit got an opening advantage out of a King pawn game, knocked down a pawn and never looked back.

Erigaise may have had to work harder but the Indian youngster who is currently ranked number four in the world was never quite away from winning his game.

A piece sacrifice saw him gobble up enough resources to turn to his true self and once that happened white’s two pieces had no chance against a rook that was spitting fire from all corners. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024