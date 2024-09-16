Chess Olympiad: Indian men crush Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan

Budapest, Sep 16 (PTI) Backed by the two in-form stars in World Championship challenger D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise, the Indian men scored a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad here.

It seems like Gukesh and Arjun can do nothing wrong in this Olympiad as they overpowered Aydin Sulemanli and Rauf Mamedov respectively with their white pieces in quick time.

Praggnanandhaa played another draw on board two to only ensure an Indian victory while Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in a marathon game to complete the triumph.

After scoring the fifth victory on the trot, the Indian men maintained a clean slate on ten points and they were joined by Vietnam who continued with their impressive show and downed Poland 2.5-1.5.

The other two teams that joined the leaders’ pack were China and Hungary who scored identical 2.5-1.5 victories over Spain and Ukraine respectively.

With six rounds still to come in the biggest chess event, Magnus Carlsen’s Norway and Iran are the only two teams sharing the fifth spot on 9 points apiece. Norway defeated a talented Turkey team by a 3-1 margin while Iran made most of the opportunities to down Canada 3.5-0.5.

In the women’s section, Grandmaster D Harika suffered a shock defeat to give Kazakhstan an early lead. Better for most of the game, Harika misplayed after many pundits believed her position to be winning against Bibisara Assaubayeva.

On the fourth board Vantika Agarwal yet again played the anchor and won a clean game with white pieces against Alua Nurman while Xeniya Balabayeva split the point with Divya Deshmukh.

With the scores tied at 2-2 it was Vaishali’s turn to come up triumphs for the team and she outwitted Meruert Kamalidenova.

Team India joined Armenia and Mongolia in the lead on ten points. Armenia halted the Chinese party for now handing them a 2.5-1.5 defeat while Mongolia proved superior to United States with a similar score.

The three leaders have 10 points apiece and they are now followed by Georgia and Poland a half point behind.

Gukesh scored his fourth victory in a row at the expense of Sulemanli. The World championship challenger got a huge middle game advantage with scattered black pieces and a weak king and made no mistakes in converting that in to a full point.

Arjun is the only Indian who has played all five games thus far and the primary reason is his ability to complicate matters with either colour. Up against Mamedov, it was Sicilian Dragon structure wherein Arjun converted to a complicated endgame and then his precise calculation helped him carve out his fifth win as many games.

For the records, Arjun is currently at 2888 ELO rating points in live ratings and just 12 short of attaining the magical 2800 mark – a summit captured by only Viswanathan Anand as an Indian.

The women section has seen some serious bouts wherein the tables were turned in quick time. In the next round now, the eves will take on Armenia.

Results round 5 open: India (10) beat Azerbaijan (8) 3-1 (D Gukesh beat Aydin Sulemanli; R Praggnanandhaa drew with Nijat Abasov; Arjun Erigaise beat Rauf Mamedov; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew with Vidit Gujrathi); Ukraine (8) lost to Hungary (10) 1.5-2.5; Vietnam (10) beat Poland (8) 2.5-1.5; Spain (8) lost to China (10) 1.5-2.5; Turkey (7) lost to Norway (9) 1-3; Iran (9) beat Canada (7) 3.5-0.5.

Women: Kazakhstan (8) lost to India (10) 1.5-2.5 (Bibisara Asaubayeva beat D Harika; R Vaishali beat Meruert Kamalidenova; Xeniya Balabayeva drew with Divya Deshmukh; Vantika Agrawal beat Alua Nurman); China (8) lost to Armenia (10) 1.5-2.5; Mongolia (10) beat USA (8) 2.5-1.5; Uzbekistan (7) lost to Georgia (9)1.5-2.5; Poland (9) beat Turkey (7) 3-1.