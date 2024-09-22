Chess Olympiad: Indian men win maiden gold, women also close in for title

Budapest, Sep 22 (PTI) India on Sunday scripted history as it clinched it's maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th and final round match here.

World Championship challenger Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise yet again delivered in key games to help India secure its first title in the open category.

Up against Slovenia, Gukesh was at his very best in the technical phase of the game as black against Vladimir Fedoseev. Though it was a laboured victory, the 18-year-old Grandmaster was spot on with his tremendous strategic display.

Erigaise also won with black on the third board against Jan Subeli out of a surprising Centre Counter defense game.

If this was not enough, Praggnanadhaa struck form and scored a crushing victory over Anton Demchenko, as India secured 3-0 triumph over Slovenia with one game still remaining.

The Indian men ended up with a remarkable 21 points out of a possible 22. They conceded just a lone 2-2 draw to Uzbekistan while beating the rest of the opponents.

The Indian women also closed in on a rare double gold for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan.

D Harika was at her technical best striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.

After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.