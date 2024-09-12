Chess: Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali star in India's strong start at Olympiad

Budapest (Hungary), Sep 12 (PTI) R Praggnanandhaa set the tone on the top board as the Indian men's team blanked Morocco 4-0, while the women romped home against Jamaica, conceding just a draw in the process, in the first round of the 45th Chess Olympiad here.

With world championship challenger D Gukesh taking a break in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa delivered the goods against Tissir Mohamed out of a Sicilian defense game while Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna also pulled off comfortable wins to start off confidently on Wednesday.

In the women's section, R Vaishali and Tania Sachdev scored fine victories in the first time control itself. However, on the other two boards there was stiff resistance as Divya Deshmukh had to sweat hard for a much-needed victory while Vantika Agarwal was forced to concede a draw in the endgame against her rival.

It was business as usual for the top guns despite the occasional hiccups. Top seeded United States also won 3.5-0.5 against Panama. Wesley So was the lone American who was unable to force matters and had to be content with a draw.

Armenian-American Levon Aronian came out of an early mishap to turn the tables and ensure smooth sailing for the American team into round two.

As many as 99 teams in the open section started off with wins giving them all two points each. A total of 182 teams were paired while 15 teams were still grappling to reach Budapest.

Praggnanandhaa was up against a Sicilian by top Moroccan Mohamed who had only himself to blame after the opening got over.

The Indian teen had a stronghold on the king side that he utilised to the fullest to take the first point home for the team.

Not very far behind was Gujrathi who was clearly in his elements. He also got an opening advantage out of a King pawn game against Jacques Elbilia as he knocked down a pawn and never looked back.

Erigaise may have had to work harder but the Indian youngster, who is currently ranked number four in the world, was never far from winning his game.

Harikrishna faced some initial resistance from Anas Mosyad in a closed Sicilian but his superior understanding of the structure gave him the vital point. The second round will see the Indian men clash with a spirited Iceland.

In the women's competition, Vaishali had no trouble in converting her position with black pieces as D Harika was rested on the top board.

Tania Sachdev was in command right through and despite a little mess-up, she did not let the advantage slip through her hands playing on board four.

On the second board, there were some serious issues for Divya Deshmukh but the recently-crowned world junior girls' champion proved her mettle out of an equal position.

The same, however, was not the case with Vantika as she was forced in a drawn queen and pawns endgame.

The women's event features 178 teams as of now with 19 still awaited to join the extravaganza from round two onward.

Indian results round 1: R Praggnanandhaa beat Tissir Mohamed; Jacques Elbilia lost to Arjun Erigaisi; Vidit Gujrathi beat Ouakhir Mehdi Pierre; Anas Moayad lost to P Harikrishna Women: R Vaishali beat Adani Clarke; Divya Deshmukh beat Rachel Miller; Raehanna Brown drew with Vantika Agrawal; Tania Sachdev beat Gabriella Watson.

