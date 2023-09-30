Chess: R Vaishali shines as Indian women beat Vietnam in Asian Games

Hangzhou: The second-seeded Indian women's team registered a 2.5-1.5 win over Vietnam in the second round of the team event in the Asian Games, here on Saturday.
The top-seeded men's team was held to a 2-2 draw by a strong Uzbekistan team with all four matches ending in draws.
In the India-Vietnam match, R Vaishali scored the first win with black pieces against WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung.
The country's top player, Koneru Humpy, and Vantika Agarwal drew their games.
On the fourth board, B Savitha Shri drew against Thi Bao Tram Hoang as India closed out a 2.5-1.5 victory.
Meanwhile, it was a solid draw for India against Uzbekistan.
D Gukesh was under pressure on the top board against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but managed to hold on for a draw.
R Praggnanandhaa had an edge in the middlegame against Javokhir Sindarov, but could not force a win. Vidit S Gujrathi drew against Nodirbek Yakubboev and Arjun Erigaisi held on for a draw in his game against Shamsiddin Vokhidov.
Both the Indian men and women had won their opening round matches by 3.5-0.5 margins on Friday.