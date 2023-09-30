Chess: R Vaishali shines as Indian women beat Vietnam in Asian Games

Hangzhou: The second-seeded Indian women's team registered a 2.5-1.5 win over Vietnam in the second round of the team event in the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The top-seeded men's team was held to a 2-2 draw by a strong Uzbekistan team with all four matches ending in draws.

In the India-Vietnam match, R Vaishali scored the first win with black pieces against WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung.

The country's top player, Koneru Humpy, and Vantika Agarwal drew their games.

Advertisment

On the fourth board, B Savitha Shri drew against Thi Bao Tram Hoang as India closed out a 2.5-1.5 victory.

Meanwhile, it was a solid draw for India against Uzbekistan.

D Gukesh was under pressure on the top board against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but managed to hold on for a draw.

R Praggnanandhaa had an edge in the middlegame against Javokhir Sindarov, but could not force a win. Vidit S Gujrathi drew against Nodirbek Yakubboev and Arjun Erigaisi held on for a draw in his game against Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

Both the Indian men and women had won their opening round matches by 3.5-0.5 margins on Friday.