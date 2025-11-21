Chess WC: First game of Wei Yi-Esipenko, Nodirbek-Sindarov semifinals end in draw

Panjim, Nov 21 (PTI) Top-ranked Wei Yi of China decided against taking too many risks against Russian hopeful Andrey Esipenko while the all-Uzbek battle between Nodirbek Yakubboev and Javokhir Sindarov also ended in draw in the first game of the FIDE World Cup semifinals here on Friday.

With no Indian interest remaining, there was a paucity of spectators in the semifinals even as the four players tried to put in a spirited display.

It may be recalled that the last Indian aspirant Arjun Erigaisi was ousted from the competition by Wei Yi, who won the match in tiebreak in this knock out competition that holds a total prize pool of USD 2 million.

But that did not really affect the spirit of the remaining contestants.

Yakubboev got nothing out of the opening in a queen pawn game against Sindarov and the players changed pieces in a hurry.

The Uzbek duo, who both are able competitors, benefitted because of the system of play here in place that sends the higher seeds packing especially in faster time controls.

Wei Yi played white against Esipenko and could have been mildly surprised with the French defence. However the Russian, who is playing under the FIDE flag here, was quite up to the task in finding adequate counter play out of the middle game and when Wei Yi decided to sort matters at quick pace, Esipenko proved that he was not someone who could be tricked.

Wei Yi sacrificed at will for what seemed like an optical illusion leading to an attack but the Chinese was saddled with a lone queen to draw by force through perpetual check.

The four players will come back again on Saturday to decide the winners and should the deadlock continue, they will play games under faster time control to determine the two finalists.

There are top three places at stake from here for the next Candidates tournament apart from the winner’s prize purse of USD 120000.

So, the players will be keen to keep their chances alive for as long as possible. PTI Corr UNG