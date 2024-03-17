Chetan Shivram wins a triple in Clash of Titans ahead of Autocross event

Mysuru, Mar 17 (PTI) Former Indian National Rally champion Chetan Shivram showed great skills as he won the title in three different classes at the Clash of Titans, a feature event run for the winners of different races in the FMSCI approved Autocross event on the 1.8-km twin track here on Sunday.

Nikeetaa Takkale of Pune won the Ladies class defeating a strong field.

The 2019 INRC overall champion Shivram won the prestigious unrestricted and Indian Open classes before bagging the 1600cc class also.

Jenu Johnson narrowly lost the 1600cc class but annexed the up to 2000cc class.

Another INRC former sub-group national champion Vaibhav Marathe of Goa won the 1400cc class. Vidit Jain took the SUV class while Darshan Nachappa Kokkengada won the Gypsy class.

The event which attracted 121 drivers with entry fee being a meagre one rupee, saw a huge total prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The participants were provided free accommodation in a luxury resort and medical facilities during the three-day event.