Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi: Indian Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has officially retired from all forms of cricket, marking the end of a distinguished career spanning over 13 years in international cricket.

The 37-year-old, known for his resilient and patient batting style, made the announcement on Sunday via a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for his time representing India.

In his emotional message, Pujara wrote: "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!"

He reflected on his journey from a small town in Rajkot, crediting his family, coaches, the BCCI, and fans for their unwavering support.Pujara's retirement comes after repeated selection snubs from the Indian team in recent years, particularly in Test cricket where he was a cornerstone of the batting lineup.

His last Test appearance was in June 2023 during the World Test Championship final against Australia. Despite domestic success, including stints with Sussex in English county cricket, he was overlooked for national duties amid a shift toward younger players.Over his career, Pujara played 103 Test matches, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries - making him India's eighth-highest run-scorer in the format.

His highest score was an unbeaten 206 against England in 2012. Pujara also featured in five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 51 runs, but was never a regular in limited-overs cricket. Domestically, he represented Saurashtra and holds records such as the most runs in an Indian first-class season (1,605 in 2016-17) and the most double-centuries by an Indian in first-class cricket (12).

Key highlights include his pivotal role in India's historic 2018-19 Test series victory in Australia, where he scored 521 runs at an average of 74.42, earning Player of the Series honors.

He was also named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year in 2013 and contributed to Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 title win, though without playing matches.Pujara's departure signals a generational shift in Indian cricket, following recent retirements of other veterans. Tributes have poured in from fans and former teammates, celebrating his grit and contributions to India's Test successes.