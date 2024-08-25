Chethan LR powers Bengaluru Blasters to third consecutive win in KSCA T20

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) Chethan LR smashed a quickfire 88 as Bengaluru Blasters stormed to a third consecutive victory with a 56-run hammering of Mysore Warriors in the KSCA T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Opener Chethan’s 53-ball 88, studded with nine fours and five sixes, fired Bengaluru Blasters to a formidable 189 for seven batting first.

In reply, Mysore Warriors struggled for momentum throughout and were bundled out for 133 in 17.5 overs with Kranthi Kumar (3/18) and Shubhang Hedge (3/28) causing maximum damage.

The defeat by 56 runs was the fourth in the competition for Mysore Warriors in eight outings so far.

Dega Nischal (0) and Niranjan Naik (3) fell early for Bengaluru Warriors but Chethan continued to play aggressively from one end while forging useful partnerships with Shivkumar Rakshith (29) and Suraj Ahuja (32), taking them to a huge total.

Codanda Ajit Karthik was the pick among the bowlers for Mysore, returning with 4-0-33-3.

Mysore Warriors’ batters were guilty of not converting starts with impact player Karthik SU (26) being the highest individual performer.

Apart from Hegde and Kranthi’s exploits, Lavish Kaushal enjoyed his outing with the ball as he returned 3-0-10-2 while Aniruddha Joshi also claimed 2/10.

Brief scores: Bengaluru Blasters 189/7 in 20 overs (Chethan LR 88; Karthik CA 3/33, Krishnappa Gowtham 2/27) beat Mysore Warriors 133 in 17.5 overs (Karthik SU 26; Kranthi Kumar 3/18, Shubhang Hegde 3/28) by 56 runs.