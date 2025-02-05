Chhangte backs move to organise ISL matches in Shillong

Shillong, Feb 5 (PTI) Holding Indian Super League (ISL) matches in Shillong will have a positive impact on Meghalaya's footballing culture, feels Mumbai City FC skipper and India player Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The 27-year-old winger is cheering the move to play the top-tier tournament in the northeastern state since he believes strongly in the tremendous impact it is slated to have in the footballing culture there.

"Shillong is a beautiful place and to play an ISL game there will be lovely. I hope that the fans turn up in big numbers, not just the NorthEast United FC fans, but also the supporters of Mumbai City FC," Chhangte said.

"I am positive about the impact that the matches taking place there will have on the footballing culture of Meghalaya. It gives the people there a never seen opportunity to experience an ISL game live." ISL will debut in Meghalaya with NorthEast United FC hosting the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on February 7.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky echoed similar feelings as Chhangte, expressing his excitement of playing in different conditions.

"To be honest, I am looking forward to going there. Everyone told me it's a very nice place with very nice people. So I am looking forward to being there and seeing a part of India I have not seen yet.

"I am looking forward to playing away in different, much cooler conditions, and also playing good football and trying to win," Kratky said.