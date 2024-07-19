Chhangte, Indumathi win top AIFF awards

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and national women's team midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan won the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) male and female Player of the Award respectively here on Friday.

The awards were given at a function organised by the national football federation.

The 27-year-old Chhangte recently extended his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Indumathi, 30, represents Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) besides marshalling the midfield for the national team.

The most Promising Player of Year award went to David Lahlansanga of I-League-winning club Mohammedan Sporting.

The proven Khalid Jamil of Jamshedpur FC won the Best Male Coach of the Year award, while former India player Shukla Dutta bagged the honour in the women's section. She is in charge of the India U-19 team and won the SAFF U-19 Championships.