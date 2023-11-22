Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Telangana win big in Senior Men's National Hockey

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh, Bengal and Telangana registered emphatic wins over their rivals on the sixth day of the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh defeated Gujarat 11-3 in the first match of the day before Bengal and Telangana thrashed Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal 10-0 and 15-0 respectively in the pool games.

In other games on Wednesday, the combined team of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu beat Bihar 7-1, while Jharkhand eked out a narrow 2-0 win over Chandigarh to go top of their pool.