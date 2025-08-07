Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra win in Junior Women hockey Nationals

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra won their respective games while Punjab drew against Chandigarh in the Division A league matches of the Junior Women National Hockey Championship here on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh defeated Karnataka 6-1 with Madhu Sidar (6', 29', 39', 51') scoring four goals, while Sheetal Yadav (48') and Manisha Patel (41') slotted home a goal each. Vyshnavi Arul (12') scored the lone goal for Karnataka.

Maharashtra beat Andhra Pradesh 5-1, with Sanjana Raikwar (22', 52') and Sanika Chandrakant Mane (17', 57') scoring two goals each, while Sanjana Deshya Khetawat (13') was also on target.

Punjab had a close game against Chandigarh, with the former taking the lead through Pawanpreet Kaur (32'). Chandigarh's Priyanka (58') equalised in the dying minutes.

Uttar Pradesh also played out a 1-1 draw against Bengal. Laltlanchhungi (43') scored for Bengal while Kumari Peetambari (47') was on target for UP team.