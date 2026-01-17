Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season

Raipur, Jan 17 (PTI) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Chhattisgarh Sports Minister Arun Sao on Saturday jointly announced the staging of the second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship next month.

The tournament will be PGTI's season-opener for 2026 and it is scheduled to be played from February 3–6 at the pristine Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur.

The prize purse for the event, which stood at Rs 1 crore in the inaugural edition last year, has been raised to Rs 1.5 crore for the second edition this year.

India's leading professionals as well as a number of professionals from overseas are expected to participate in the event. The tournament will begin with the Pro-Am event on February 1.

The tournament will have a field of 126 professionals and will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds.

"The successful first edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship demonstrated the state’s growing interest in professional golf, and we are delighted to return for the second edition," PGTI President Kapil Dev said.

"Such tournaments play a vital role in providing competitive opportunities for our professionals while also contributing to the growth of the sport in emerging golfing destinations like Chhattisgarh. We look forward to another highly competitive event that will give our players a strong platform to perform and inspire the next generation of golfers in the region." Chhattisgarh Sports Minister Arun Sao said, "After the grand success of the inaugural edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship last year, the staging of the second edition of the event reflects our government’s commitment to promoting the sport of golf and positioning Chhattisgarh as an emerging hub for national sporting events.

"Such tournaments not only encourage sporting talent but also contribute to tourism, youth engagement, and the overall development of the state. Hosting such prestigious events showcases Chhattisgarh's world-class facilities, organisational capability, and growing sports culture."