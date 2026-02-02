Chhattisgarh Open to kick off new PGTI season

Naya Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Domestic regulars, including Veer Ahlawat, will vie for top honours when the Chhattisgarh Open kicks off the new season of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort here on Tuesday.

The prize purse for the event, which stood at Rs 1 crore in its inaugural edition last year, has been increased to Rs 1.5 crore this season.

The tournament will feature a field of 126 professionals, with the top 50 players and ties making the cut after two rounds.

Apart from Ahlawat, Chouhan and Gandas, other leading Indian professionals in the fray include Angad Cheema and Arjun Prasad. The field also comprises 16 foreign professionals representing nine countries.

Last week, the tour announced a multi-year partnership with DP World, under which the global logistics firm became the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of India’s premier professional golf circuit. PTI ATK KHS