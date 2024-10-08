Chhattisgarh, Punjab secure wins in Sr National Women's football meet

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh and Punjab secured contrasting victories to continue their winning run in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy here on Tuesday.
While Chhattisgarh edge out Uttarakhand 2-1 and took their points tally to six from two matches, Punjab scored at will to rout hosts Rajasthan 11-0 in the other outing of the day.
Chhattisgarh started brightly and took the lead in the sixth minute through Priyanka Futan, but Mitali Melwal restored parity in the 45+4th minute.
It was an even contest in the second half, but an own goal by Uttarakhand's Alisha Gurung in the 88th minute made all the difference and allowed Chhattisgarh to walk home with full points.
In the other match, Punjab led 4-0 at half time and slammed in another seven after the change of ends.
Palak, with four goals to her credit, was the main scorer, followed by Nisha, who found the net three times, while Vandana struck two. Binita Kerketta and Soibam Tejibala Devi were the other scorers for Punjab, who have six points from two matches.