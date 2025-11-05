Chhetri missing as Khalid Jamil names 23 probables for Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Wednesday announced 23 probables for the inconsequential Asian Cup qualifiers match against Bangladesh and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's name is missing from the list.

The game is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on November 18.

India are already out of contention for a berth in the main tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027 after losing their previous match against Singapore (1-2) in Margao last month.

It is learnt that more players would most probably be added later on for the national camp starting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Usually, 23 players make up the final squad for any tournament.

It is not known if Chhetri's name will be included later and his exclusion it's not a surprise since he had come out of retirement to help India qualify for Asian Cup, which has not happened.

The Indian team will travel to Dhaka on November 15. The FIFA international window is from November 10-18.

Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who was called up to the U23 squad earlier this week, will join the senior team instead.

Super Cup knock-out stage likely after Nov 26 ============================= The semifinals of the Super Cup are unlikely to be held before November 26 as FC Goa plays Al Zawraa SC of Iraq in Baghdad in their AFC Champions League Two group match on that date.

"FC Goa are in Super Cup semifinals and they also play their ACL 2 match in Iraq on November 26. They have to reach Iraq a few days before November 26. The Indian team plays Bangladesh on November 18.

"So, it is impossible to hold Super Cup semifinals before November 26," said an AIFF source.

He said the AIFF had announced only the schedule of the group stage of the Super Cup -- which ends on November 6 -- but not the dates of knock-out stage.

The probables: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.