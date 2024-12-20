Chhibber moves into sole two-shot lead with sizzling 64 on day two

Jamshedpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Saarthak Chhibber of Delhi moved into a sole two-shot lead at 13-under 129 after returning a sizzling seven-under 64 in round two of the TATA Steel Tour Championship 2024 golf tournament here on Friday.

Noida's Amardeep Malik (64) and Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (66) were placed tied second at 11-under 131.

Two-time TATA Steel Tour Championship winner Udayan Mane (65) of Pune was a further shot back in fourth place.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat (68) occupied tied ninth place at seven-under 135.

Defending champion and two-time winner Gaganjeet Bhullar (67), Rahil Gangjee (67) and SSP Chawrasia (71), were all placed tied 21st at four-under 138.

The first two rounds of the richest event on the PGTI saw one half of the field play their first nine holes at Golmuri Golf Course and second nine at Beldih Golf Course while the other half of the field played Beldih first followed by Golmuri.

This format will also be followed for the next two rounds of the tournament in Jamshedpur with the par for the round being 71.

The leading groups will start at Golmuri and finish at Beldih.

Chhibber (65-64), the overnight joint leader, came up with an error-free round to surge ahead on day two.

The 26-year-old began the day on a high with a 25-feet birdie conversion on the first hole. He then went on to score birdies on all the four par-5s (2nd, 9th, 12th, 16th) for the second day in succession thanks to his steady ball-striking.

Chhibber's round also featured a great approach shot on the 14th and a splendid 30-feet conversion on the 17th that both led to birdies.

Malik (67-64) moved up six spots from his overnight tied eighth place after a 64 that included an eagle, six birdies and a bogey.

Malik, a two-time winner on the PGTI, sank two 20-footers, one for eagle and the other for a birdie. He also landed his shots within four feet on the eighth and 17th to set up birdies there.

Thangaraja (65-66), the overnight joint leader, slipped one spot after a round of 66 that featured eight birdies and three bogeys.

Thangaraja was in outstanding form with the driver and also made a chip-in birdie on the third hole on Friday. The three Jamshedpur-based professionals Karan Taunk (even-par 142), Digvijay Singh (six-over 148) and Kurush Heerjee (eight-over 150) were placed tied 42nd, tied 54th and tied 57th respectively. PTI TAP SSC SSC