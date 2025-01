Chikka, Anshul make cut in Selangor Masters

Selangor (Malaysia), Jan 23 (PTI) Bengaluru golfer S Chikkarangappa (71-72) was the top Indian at T-33 in the USD 200,000 PKNS Selangor Masters at Seri Selangor Golf Club here on Thursday.

Indonesia's Naraajie Ramadhanputra (69-63) led the field at 10-under and was two ahead of Tawit Polthai (70-64).

The only other Indian to make the cut was Anshul Kabthiyal (71-74).

Other Indian in fray, Pukhraj Singh Gill (74-72), Arjun Sharma (72-76), Karandeep Kochhar (81-72) and Aryan Roopa Anand (72-82) missed the cut.