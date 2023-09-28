Chikkarangappa fires 3-under 69 to share top position

Chinese Taipei, Sept 28 (PTI) India’s S Chikkarangappa got off to a fine start with a well-compiled 3-under 69 and held a share of the lead in the Taiwan Masters golf here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chikka, a two-time winner on the Asian Development Tour, was sharing the lead with defending champion Chan Shih-chang, veteran Angelo Que, Jaco Ahlers and Dodge Kemmer.

Jeev Milkha Singh and Rashid Khan, who carded an identical 1-under 69 in the opening round, are also in the top 10.

Veer Ahlawat and Gaganjeet Bhullar shot even par 72 to be tied 18th, while Karandeep Kochhar (73) was tied 28th.

Advertisment

Shiv Kapur and Ajeetesh Sandhu with 75 each were tied 56th and Viraj Madappa, who shot a 78, was tied 98th.

Chikkarangappa was delighted to finish on three under.

“It is very tough out there. I have been playing here since 2016 and I think this is the toughest rough I have seen. It’s really up.

Advertisment

“If you miss it around the green or off the tee, it is very punishable, especially with the narrow fairways,” he said.

Chikka has competed on the Asian Tour since 2014 and he is looking for his first title win.

He had finished second twice, third once, and fourth twice on the tour.

Advertisment

“I didn’t have a good start. But I putted well and got back into it. I chipped in on 16 from 10 yards, so that helped,” said the 29-year-old.

Rashid remained in the hunt having returned a 71 and is tied at 10th. Last year Rashid lost to Chan on the second extra-hole here.

Chan, who started on 10, battled to get to grips with the back nine, playing it in one over with a bogey on 11, before a strong second half with birdies on one, three, five and six.

It was impressive considering he was nursing a cold, which he picked up from his son. PTI Corr UNG