Children must be encouraged to choose playgrounds over phones: Arun Lal at SAI conclave

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Former India cricketer Arun Lal lamented the modern trend of screen time on phones coming in the way of time spent in playgrounds by youngsters during a conclave organised by the Sports Authority of India's regional centre here as part of the countrywide National Sports Day celebrations.

In a session on 'Grassroots to Global Podiums: India's Road to 2036', Lal emphasised on the importance of grassroots sports as the foundation of India's Olympic ambitions.

"Children must be encouraged to choose playgrounds over phones," he stressed in his address during the conclave on Sunday.

The other panelists, including SAI Regional Director, Amar Jyoti, underscored the need to promote a culture of sport in schools.

The Kolkata facility is the largest regional centre of SAI, covering six states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The conclave also featured a discussion on the National Sports Governance Act, which is expected to be fully implemented by the beginning of next year.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand. The government made it a three-day festival this year, including cycling events.