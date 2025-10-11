China beat Indonesia to win Suhandinata Cup for 15th time; India, Japan claim bronze

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Badminton powerhouse China overcame defending champions Indonesia to clinch the Suhandinata Cup for a record 15th time at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, while India and Japan settled for bronze medals as losing semi-finalists here on Saturday.

Boasting three reigning Asian Junior Championships gold medallists and two silver medallists, China proved too strong for Indonesia, prevailing 45-30, 45-44 in just over two hours.

India and Japan claimed the bronze medals as the losing semi-finalists.

The opening set was one-way traffic after Asian junior girls’ doubles champions Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian edged Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine 9-8 in the first match.

China then swept the remaining matches to take the set comfortably.

The second set was a tense affair as Riska and Rinjani gave Indonesia an early 9-5 lead.

But Chen Jun Ting and Cao clawed back from 8-13 down, winning 10 of the next 11 points to put China ahead 18-14.

Asian Junior silver medallist Liu Si Ya was stretched by Thalita Wiryawan but held on to maintain a 27-24 lead for China.

Indonesia’s world junior No. 1 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah levelled at 27-27, and the scores stayed tight till 31-31 before Liu Yang Ming Yu’s steady play gave China a four-point cushion heading into the final doubles match.

In the decider, Indonesia’s Alexius Subagio and Raihan Pramono closed the gap to 40-39 and even earned a set point at 44-43, but Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong held their nerve to seal victory after forcing another Indonesian error.

The BWF World Junior Championships will have a rest day on Sunday, with the individual events for the Eye Level Cups beginning Monday.