China blank Japan for women's title at Asian TT Championships

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) China once again stood unshakable at the summit of Asian table tennis, completing a commanding 3–0 sweep over Japan in the women’s team final of the continental championships here on Wednesday.

The victory not only extended China’s extraordinary reign in the sport but also showcased their remarkable depth, adaptability, and poise under pressure—qualities that continue to set them apart at the world stage.

The opening rubber between world No. 2 Wang Manyu and Honoka Hashimoto, ranked 11th, was a microcosm of China’s resilience.

Hashimoto snatched the first game 12–10 through sharp defensive placements and precise counter-blocks, forcing Wang onto the back foot early. Yet Wang quickly recalibrated, shifting from heavy topspin rallies to flatter, quicker attacks that pinned the Japanese defender out of position.

From there, her rhythm was unstoppable as she stormed through the next three games 11–3, 11–6, 11–3, securing the all-important first point for China. Next came Sun Yingsha— the undisputed anchor of the Chinese lineup and world No. 1—facing Japan’s teenage sensation Miwa Harimoto.

The match, though ending in straight games of 11–9, 11–5, 11–7, was far from one-sided. Harimoto’s fearless shot-making and early-ball countering briefly kept Sun on edge, but the Chinese star’s tactical intelligence soon prevailed.

That 2–0 lead effectively broke Japan’s resistance.The closing rubber featured rising Chinese star Kuai Man against Japan’s Hina Hayata, the experienced left-hander known for her creative topspin play.

Hayata started brightly, taking the first game 11–8 with sharp cross-court placements that kept Kuai on the move. But the momentum shifted dramatically in the second game, where Kuai saved multiple game points to snatch it 12–10—a crucial psychological turning point that changed the complexion of the match.

Her serve-return precision also improved, breaking up Hayata’s rhythm and limiting her trademark wide-angle finishes. Kuai closed out the next two games 11–6, 11–9, sealing both the match and the championship in emphatic style.

Results: Women: China bt Japan 3-0 (Wang Manyu bt Honoka Hashimoto 10-12, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3; Sun Yingsha bt Miwa Harimoto 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Kuai Man bt Hina Hayata 8-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9).