China dominates in Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) The third day of the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship witnessed a remarkable display of cycling prowess, culminating in the qualification of Chinese athletes for the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics.

The highlight of the day was the elite cross-country Olympic competition, which showcased China's dominance in both men's and women's categories.

In an astounding display of mastery, China not only claimed the top spots but also secured the first five positions in the women's category and the first four positions in the men's category, an official release said here on Saturday.

Li Hongfeng of China emerged as the gold medalist in the elite women's category, while Lyu Xianjin of China clinched the gold in the men's category, earning their well-deserved places at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The women's category also saw Ma Ciaxia from China earning the silver medal, with Wu Zhifan securing the bronze.

Notably, Li Hongfeng and Ma Ciaxia were the gold and silver medalists of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

In the men's category, Yuan Jinvei won silver, and Mi Jiujiang the bronze.

Mi Jiujiang, a standout performer, had previously secured gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The championship also featured junior and Under-23 men's and women's cross-country Olympic finals, contributing to the thrilling spectacle.

Japan excelled, securing gold and bronze in the junior men's category, with the Philippines winning silver.

Meanwhile, Japan also secured the gold in the junior women's category, Vietnam took home the silver, and Iran walked away with the bronze.

In the Under-23 men's category, Kazakhstan emerged as the gold medalist, with China securing silver and Japan taking the bronze.

In the Under-23 women's category, China clinched both gold and silver, while Indonesia got bronze.

The championship is set to conclude Sunday, promising yet another day of captivating competition.

The lineup for Sunday features the cross-country eliminator finals, adding to the excitement of this remarkable event. PTI LGK KH