China secures victory at Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI) In a heart-stopping cross-country relay race, China clinched gold on Thursday at the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship currently underway in the scenic Ponmudi hill region in this southern district.

Advertisment

The championship, being held in Kerala for the first time, serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, drawing global interest.

China's elite riders, Liu Xiangjing, Ma Ka'che, and Chen Keyu, along with promising talents Bada'an Shiqu and Wang Xili, showcased remarkable teamwork to secure the coveted gold.

Japan initially led, dominating the first two laps.

Advertisment

However, China's cyclists demonstrated exceptional resilience, securing victory by a narrow margin in the final lap. Japan took silver, and Kazakhstan claimed bronze.

Nine nations participated, with India's cyclists finishing in seventh place, organisers said in a statement.

The medals were presented by Gopal Sundarlal Kashyap, President of the Nepal Cycling Association, and S S Sudhishkumar, Treasurer of the Cycling Federation of India and President of the Kerala Cycling Association.

Advertisment

Anticipation is high for the elite downhill competitions scheduled for Friday.

The women's elite division downhill final will run from 2 to 3 pm, followed by the men's elite downhill final from 3 to 4 pm.

Winners here will secure a coveted ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to the competition's intensity.

The action-packed schedule for Saturday, October 28, 2023, promises six finals, the organisers said.

Cyclists will vie for victory in the under-23 and junior categories for both men and women in the cross-country Olympic finals, as well as the elite categories for men and women in the cross-country Olympic finals. PTI TGB TGB ROH