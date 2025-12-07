Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue hosting IPL matches: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday announced that Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue to host future IPL matches.

The announcement comes amid doubts over hosting the event in Karnataka following the June 4 stampede at the stadium, which occurred when a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory in IPL 2025.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presidential elections, Shivakumar said a new large stadium will also be constructed in the future.

"I’m a cricket lover. We will ensure that the accident in Karnataka does not happen again and hold cricket events at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a manner that upholds the honour of Bengaluru," the deputy chief minister said.

He added that the KSCA will operate the stadium within the framework of the law, with proper crowd management measures in place.

Shivakumar emphasised, "We will not shift the IPL elsewhere and will continue to hold it here at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is the pride of Bengaluru and Karnataka, which we will retain." When asked about women’s matches, he said the government will ensure opportunities for them as well. PTI GMS SSK