Chirag-Satwiksairaj knocked out of men's doubles; Unnati Hooda progresses

Cesson-Sevigne (France), Oct 22 (PTI) The top Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was knocked out of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing the round of 32 men's doubles match to Indonesia's Rahmat Hidayat and Muhammad Rian Ardianto here on Wednesday.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj lost the match 18-21 20-22.

However, rising Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament but Ayush Shetty bowed out in the first round after going down fighting to Japan's Koki Watanabe in men's singles.

The 18-year-old Hooda rallied after losing the opening game to beat Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan 11-21 21-13 21-16 in her women's singles first round match, but before that, Shetty lost 19-21 19-21 to the seasoned campaigner from Japan.

Anupama Upadhyaya lost to Chna's Han Yue 15-21 11-21 in the women's singles opening round match, while Anmol Kharb went down to South Korea's An Se-young 15-21 9-21 in their round of 32 women's singles matches.