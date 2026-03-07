New Delhi (PTI): South Africa pace great Dale Steyn says New Zealand would deserve to inherit the unwanted "chokers" tag if they fail to beat hosts India in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, saying it would be nearly impossible for the Kiwis to topple the home side..

New Zealand have entered the summit clash for the second time in the T20 World Cup history by beating favourites and perennial "chokers" South Africa in the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India beat England by seven runs in a high-scoring second semifinal at Mumbai on Thursday.

Steyn said New Zealand have made it to the final of the World Cups more than the Proteas, and if they come short on Sunday the chokers tag should be handed over to them.

New Zealand played the finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, and came up short on all three occasions.

"Let's be honest here. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this," said Steyn in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours. I love New Zealand, but they won't beat India." The legendary South African pacer, who has more than 400 Test wickets to his name, believes India are the favourites and said it would take a "monumental choke" from the hosts to lose the title clash.

"It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them (New Zealand) to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No," Steyn said.

New Zealand have reached eight ICC finals since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, but won just one - the 2021 World Test Championship final against India.